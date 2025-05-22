2 lanes of eastbound Route 80 reopen

Two lanes on Route 80 eastbound were expected to reopen Wednesday night, May 21 in Wharton in Morris County and work is progressing on Route 80 westbound, according to the state Department of Transportation (DOT).

Two lanes on Route 80 westbound are scheduled to open by the end of next week. The Route 80 westbound detour using Exit 34B remains in place.

Work in the median is advancing with all lanes in both directions on schedule to reopen by June 25, according to the DOT.

The speed limit will be reduced to 40 mph on Route 80 eastbound through the work zone.

“Reopening two lanes on I-80 eastbound is a major milestone and the first step in restoring full mobility on this critical interstate highway,” said Gov. Phil Murphy.

“I want to commend NJDOT Commissioner Fran O’Connor and the NJDOT crews who have worked tirelessly to make permanent repairs to reopen this highway safely. I also want to thank the New Jersey State Police and the local officials for their partnership in helping manage the traffic diverted to local roadways.

“And most importantly, we are thankful for the patience of the thousands of New Jerseyans who have been impacted by these sinkholes.”

O’Connor thanked Murphy, local officials and the New Jersey State Police “for their support and assistance throughout this emergency project, and especially the residents, businesses and motorists for their patience.”

“None of this would have been possible without the incredible effort of the NJDOT staff and our contractors for working 24 hours a day seven days a week for several months to get this highway reopened. The amount of work that has gone into this project is simply astounding.”

Senate Republican Leader Anthony Bucco, R-25, said he was happy about the two eastbound lanes reopening.

“This has been an incredibly frustrating situation for commuters, residents and businesses alike, and I want everyone to know that I’ve heard their concerns every step of the way and cannot express just how much your patience has been appreciated during this extremely disruptive time.”

Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, R-25, welcomed the progress. “I am grateful to NJDOT and the dedicated crews working around the clock to keep this critical project on track. When government delivers results, people deserve to see it, and this is one of those moments.”

Assemblyman Christian Barranco, R-25, urged drivers to remain cautious as they use the reopened lanes. “Take advantage of progress but remain vigilant. The area of the sinkhole is still an ongoing construction effort, and we need to care for those men and women who brought us this solution.”

Work around the clock

Crews will continue working 24 hours a day until repairs are completed and the highway is fully reopened, according to the DOT.

The concrete slabs on Route 80 westbound are in the process of curing. Once that is complete, a sealant has to be applied to the concrete, which cannot be done if it is raining, then paving multiple layers of asphalt will take place.

The road then will be striped and barrier curb will be installed to separate the median work zone from the two lanes of traffic, which will be using the right lane and the shoulder as a travel lane.

Motorists are reminded to continue to use the signed detours for Route 80 westbound and not cut through local streets that are unable to handle trucks and additional traffic.

In the median of Route 80, rebar installation and framing are ongoing, and concrete pours have begun on some of the six median slabs. Once the concrete has been poured for all slabs, it will need time to cure before a sealant can be applied, then paving multiple layers of asphalt will take place.

Months of troubles

In late December, a sinkhole developed along the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Route 80, leading to a four-day closure for repairs.

In early February, another road closure on the eastbound lanes was necessary after a “depression” appeared in the middle of the road near the initial sinkhole site.

Subsequent investigations uncovered an even larger issue: a “void” beneath the eastbound lanes, further complicating repair efforts.

On March 19, a third sinkhole opened in the median, causing the closure of the westbound lanes.