4 vying for 3 Vernon school board seats

Four candidates will compete for three seats on the Vernon Township Board of Education in the Nov. 7 election.

Incumbents Carl Contino, Adina Hope and Charles Cimaglia are seeking re-election.

Elaine Colianni, who ran for the Township Council in 2022, also is a candidate for the seats with three-year terms.

Veronica Castner is the only candidate for a seat with a one-year term.

Sussex-Wantage

Seven candidates will compete for three seats on the Sussex-Wantage Regional Board of Education in the Nov. 7 election.

Incumbents Courtney de Waal Malefy and Kristen Cooper-Trinidad did not seek re-election.

Nicholas D’Agostino, the board president, is running on a slate with Caitlin Space and Stevie Vallone.

Running on another slate are Deborah Jenkins Braconi, Stephanie McPherson and Trevor McPherson.

The seventh candidate is Daniel “Danny” Van Tassel.

The terms are for three years.

High Point

Incumbent Wayne Dunn is unopposed in his bid for re-election to the High Point Regional Board of Education. The Wantage resident is the board president.

Joseph Corazza of Frankford and Richard Klein of Sussex did not seek re-election, and no candidates filed to run for those seats.

Students from those three towns, Branchville and Lafayette attend High Point Regional High School.

Monday, July 31 was the deadline for candidates to file petitions to have their names on the ballot.