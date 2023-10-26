6 running for 3 Township Council seats

Three seats on the Township Council will be filled in the Nov. 7 election.

Three candidates are running for two seats with four-year terms: Bradley Sparta and Margaret “Peg” Distasi, both incumbents, and William Higgins, a former school board member.

There also are three candidates vying for one council seat with a two-year term. They are Jessica DeBenedetto, Mark Heftler and Daniel Storey.

MARGARET “PEG” DISTASI

As the mother of two and grandmother of three who has lived in Vernon for 37 years, I am seeking a four-year council term to keep Vernon affordable and to maintain its country heritage for my family and for yours.

I am ready, willing and able to put my 45 years of financial and management experience to work for Vernon’s taxpayers and families.

I have a proven track record of getting things done. As a citizen and environmental commissioner, I worked tirelessly with government officials to stop illegal dumping in Vernon and strengthen state and local solid waste laws.

As an appointed councilperson since February, I fought successfully for a zero increase in this year’s municipal tax rate while investing in new firetrucks, ambulances, and public works equipment and in our roads.

I strongly support LOSAP to reward our first-responders for their sacrifice and service to our community.

To keep Vernon affordable, I will control Vernon’s taxes by prioritizing spending and bonding; sharing services with county and local governments and our school board; securing federal, state and county grants; attracting new investment and infrastructure to our town center for smart commercial growth; promoting our Scenic Byway for ecotourism; and incentivizing employees to save your hard-earned tax dollars.

To maintain Vernon’s quality of life, I will implement our 10-year road maintenance plan, protect our environmental heritage, establish a recreation trust fund for field and facility improvements, and facilitate the construction of affordable senior housing.

As a Vernon councilperson, I will engage our residents at council meetings, listen to their concerns, educate them about our challenges, and be their voice for positive, long-lasting change.

If entrusted to serve Vernon’s taxpayers and families, I will stop cronyism and ensure that Vernon government is open, honest and responsive to them.

WILLIAM HIGGINS

Why are you running for the Township Council?

I am running for a seat to join four other like-minded members who want to improve the manner in which the Town Council represents the residents.

We must improve the trust in government, establish solid communications, respect our residents and, most of all, practice common-sense solutions when considering how to vote on various topics.

The residents come first and deserve to have a voice on the council.

My fiscally conservative values will be obvious in my voting record.

I also would like to work with a mayor who is interested in working with the council and not moving in different directions.

What are the top three things you plan to accomplish if elected?

1) Open up communications with residents and give them a voice.

2) Eliminate the yearly property evaluations and stabilize taxes and spening.

3) Re-energize the youth sports programs currently run by PAL and the board of recreation.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I have experience as a business owner and manager during my 45-year business career and 45 years of living in Vernon.

I work effectively, learned to improve my listening skills and am a team player.

I hear what the people who signed my petition had to say about what is important to them.

Background and qualifications

I have lived in Vernon for 45 years. Three children, three granddaughters, all of whom attended Vernon schools.

My daughters own a business in Vernon.

Business owner for 22 years in electronic security. 24 years in sales and senior-level management roles.

MBA, Rutgers University.

Six-year member, Vernon Board of Education.

Vernon youth sports coach and supporter.

Member of St. Francis de Sales Church.

BRADLEY SPARTA

Why are you running for the Township Council?

For the past 15 years, I have a strong desire to serve my community.

I served on the Board of Education for a number of years before having to leave due to a change in jobs.

I have since changed jobs again, which allowed me to serve again but only this time on the council.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Infrastructure (roads, sewer and water).

2) Getting the Legends property developed in a way that benefits our town in a positive way.

3) To get the council and new mayor work in a collaborative manner.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

Since I am currently serving, I am aware of the pressing needs and can work together with those elected.

Background and qualifications

The Common Sense team of Storey, Higgins and Sparta was created so we could have three council members elected who would have a strong working relationship with the two members who are not up for election this cycle.

JESSICA DEBENEDETTO

Why are you running for the Township Council?

I’m running for Vernon Town Council because Vernon used to be an affordable, beautiful town in which to live. While it is still beautiful, it’s no longer affordable. The town’s finances have been mismanaged, leaving the taxpayer to foot the bill.

What are the top three things you plan to accomplish if elected?

1) End the yearly tax reassessments if we can legally. When the market normalizes, do another round of reassessments so we’re not paying taxes on an inflated estimate of our properties.

2) Make Vernon a more business-friendly town by meeting with local business owners, discovering the pain points they experienced when opening their business and fixing those issues.

Streamlining this process benefits the town, the taxpayer and the business owner. By streamlining the business-opening process, we bring ratables to the town faster, attract great developers and add businesses to the sewer line to offset that cost. (I’m not looking to dig out mountains to build, but there are opportunities to build).

3) Finish the sewer line with the state grant we received.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

What makes me the best candidate for Vernon Town Council is my life experience, work experience and my heart.

My life experience as a mother drives me to want to improve our town to be the best one for my son.

My 23-plus years in banking technology gives me the experience and skills I need to work on projects of all sizes with a diverse group of people.

My heart drives me to the realization that Vernon used to be a place where hard-working families could buy affordable homes and enjoy a nice life. That dream has become out of reach for many families due to excessive spending and unfair taxation.

It pains me to think that if my parents were looking for an affordable home today, like in 1996, Vernon would not be an option.

MARK HEFTLER

Why are you running for the Township Council?

Vernon is my home. And much like my house, I believe that it’s both my duty and privilege to play my part in repairing, maintaining and improving it.

With my education, experience and temperament, service on the Township Council is the best avenue for me to use my strengths and give back to our community.

What are the top three things you plan to accomplish if elected?

1) Bring some thoughtful friction and transparency to the bonding process, which too often feels like a rubber stamp. We must ask a series of questions before we pass any bond ordinance to ensure that it’s necessary and appropriate and to bring the public into the discussion.

2) Bring a resolution to the unnecessary litigation brought about by the township’s failure to serve its many private communities (if it’s not accomplished by the time I’m sworn in) and take action to ensure that same issue does not arise in the future.

3. Work to involve the council in the budget process at an earlier stage so the process is open and collaborative with better outcomes.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

As an attorney, I understand the law and how our form of government works.

Working in management with my MBA, I know how to navigate the needs of various partners to achieve a common goal.

And as a frequent volunteer, I know what it’s like, and what it means, to give of yourself.

As a candidate not tied to any entrenched interests, I can and will be a truly independent voice on the council, working only for the best interests of Vernon’s residents.

Background and qualifications

I currently manage a statewide arbitration program, overseeing the efforts of attorneys working across New Jersey.

When I’m not working or out enjoying nature here in Vernon, you can find me serving on our Land Use Board and on the District Ethics Committee for Sussex County.

DANIEL STOREY

Why are you running for the Township Council?

I’m running for Town Council because I want to see Vernon prosper.

I would like to bring more ratables in so we can offset the taxes on our residents, make Vernon more business-friendly and, first and foremost, go after delinquent taxes that are owed to our residents.

What are the top three things you plan to accomplish if elected?

The three main things I would like to accomplish is to maintain our current infrastructure, example our roads. Make sure that the funding is there to do so. Make sure our police, road department, fire and ambulance have the necessary equipment to do their jobs. Make sure that LOSAP passes for our volunteers. And promote volunteerism where we needed it the most.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I feel I’m the best candidate for this position because I have lived in Vernon Township most of my life. I’ve seen it grow, watched our Police Department form, watched our schools develop.

I know what Vernon needs and I know what we don’t. Maintain the tax base without compromising our services.

Background and qualifications

I worked on the Vernon Township Road Department and was appointed to the Vernon Township Police Department as a special police officer - that’s where I got my start in my law enforcement career.

With the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office 30 years total.