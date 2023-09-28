4 vying for 3 seats on Vernon school board

Four candidates are running for three seats on the Vernon Township Board of Education in the Nov. 7 election.

Incumbents Charles Cimaglia, Carl Contino and Adina Hope are seeking re-election. Elaine Colianni, who ran for the Township Council in 2022, also is a candidate for the three seats with three-year terms.

Veronica Castner is running uncontested for a seat with a one-year term.

Here are the candidates’ statements:

CHARLES CIMAGLIA

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running for the Board of Education to make a difference and help improve Vernon School District.

Recently, the district has gone through some rough times, and I want to help get it back on track and on its way to becoming a top school district in the state.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

The top three accomplishments that I am aiming for are to help develop a school budget that supports the needs of our children and the community, to review and update any district policies that need to be adjusted for our community, and to work alongside the superintendent to optimize student performance.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I am invested in the district as a parent and as a taxpayer.

I am committed to making this district the better, and I am dedicated to the success of our district.

I have had many management roles in my career and worked with numerous clients to improve technology, spending, transparency and customer relationships.

I will use my knowledge of building processes, procedures and technologies to improve our school district.

Background and qualifications

As a long-term resident of Vernon and father to many children in the district, I am invested, committed and dedicated to the success of Vernon Township School District.

I am seeking a position on the Vernon Board of Education because I want to serve my community and support the students and educators in our district.

I am thoughtful and inquisitive and am led by my strong morals.

My decision to run for this elected position is based on my true desire for the success of Vernon.

ELAINE COLIANNI

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I’m noting questionable choices being made by the present board that leave a lot to be desired.

I question the choices made for the Child Study Team, use of school funds and neglect of the overall body of students because of this.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Better transparency with the Vernon parents and taxpayers.

Wiser use of funds and watching for duplication of expenditures. More control over use of taxpayer funds.

An accurate teaching of our national history and updated selection of curriculum and textbooks as they need replacement.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

The fact that I have the students, board, teachers and necessary staff in mind for fairness, well-being and safety.

Background and qualifications

I’ve had many years of experience with special-needs children besides taking them in to my own home during several years with Cerebral Palsy of New Jersey.

I’ve worked at large corporations in chief financial officer and chief executive positions and forensic auditing.

I worked on the high school SCA while our sons were in attendance. All four of our children attended Vernon school system. We presently have two grandchildren in the system,

The need for parental rights to be protected. I am opposed to the sex education in its present format usurping the rights of the parents along with woke and other moral issues.

CARL CONTINO

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am a student-first school board candidate who is dedicated to transparency and building a better relationship between the board, staff and parents/guardians.

Oftentimes, I sense people don’t trust the district - and I want to change that.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

First, make all efforts possible to resume items cut due to the budget.

People should know that I am as outraged as they are about cutting the late bus, less funding for sports and paper shortages.

Second, finish the independent forensic audit and get to the bottom of why our district is in its current financial situation.

I would also like to see our district pursue a special-education audit.

We must take corrective action where necessary after years of issues.

Lastly, and most importantly, do everything possible to root out nepotism and favoritism.

Board of Education members provide oversight of the district’s administration, and my voting record is firm on providing this.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I have served on the Vernon Board of Education since February, and I serve on the Sussex County Educational Services Commission board of directors.

Also, I’m a member of the Vernon Economic Development Committee.

I just graduated from William Paterson University with my degree in history and secondary education.

Proudly, I have worked at the Highland General Store since I was 16. Working there has shown me the beauty of our community and made me dedicated to my hometown.

At 24, I am the second-youngest person to serve on this board. I love this town and care deeply about the schools we trust with our children.

ADINA HOPE

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running to continue the work on the goals listed below that have been my goals since day one when I won the election in 2019.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1. All our schools should be a safe and inclusive learning environment. No child should feel that they need to stay home in order to avoid conflict at school.

Our Student Life Committee has already addressed some of these issues, and our amazing teachers, administrators and staff have committed themselves to continuing the process.

I will continue to support this team in their efforts to keeping our schools safe and inclusive for all.

2. With the ongoing budget cuts by the state, it is imperative that we are fiscally responsible and creative.

It is important that we continue to look for a variety of alternative funding, perform an academic audit, and discontinue the use of programs, curriculum and activities that are no longer supporting and benefiting our students.

3. Students of all ranges of need should be supported to achieve success, not only academically but social and emotionally as well.

The focus should be on the personal yearly growth of each student; meeting each child where they are and leading them to their next goal.

Every child deserves an exceptional education so they have the best opportunity to follow their heart song (dreams).

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I have been serving on the Vernon Board of Education since June 2019 through December 2019 and then again for the past three years.

I currently serve on the board’s curriculum committee and I am the chairperson of the partnership committee.

I have also been an advocate at the state Board of Education level in Trenton.

I have a bachelor’s degree in American studies from Rutgers University and a post-Bachelorette teaching certificate from Bloomfield College, graduating Kappa Delta Pi (International Honor Society in Education). Also, a master’s in educational technology from Ramapo College, a Gifted and Talented Education certificate from Rutgers University, a supervisory certificate and am in the last four months before receiving my principal certificate.

I am currently a K-8 enrichment coordinator.

Background and qualifications

I have lived in town for 13 years and I am raising my school-age children here.

I chose to move here specifically for the school system, and I take huge pride in all of my students and the students of Vernon.