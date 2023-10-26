3 battle for mayor

Three candidates are running for mayor of Vernon in the Nov. 7 election.

The incumbent, Howard Burrell, said when he took the job that he would serve one term.

The candidates are Sally Rinker and Harry Shortway, both former mayors and Township Council members, and Anthony Rossi, who is running for the first time.

The term is for four years.

SALLY RINKER

Why are you running for mayor?

I am a 40-year Vernon taxpayer and business owner in construction and development who understands “business friendly” and will turn the “cliche” into reality.

Vernon is stuck in a time warp as a result of empty promises and misguided agendas. I will bring my prior service in government and years of service in civic organizations and government boards to benefit Vernon with overdue economic development.

With a reputation for getting things done and a record fighting for lower taxes and transparent government as president of the Vernon Taxpayers Association, I will continue that work as Vernon’s mayor.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

I will stabilize and reduce taxes by cutting unnecessary spending, limiting bonding, increasing revenue with shared services and working with businesses to invest here. All expenditures will be reviewed for feasibility.

I will increase commercial ratables to reduce the tax burden for residential taxpayers to stop losing investment opportunities to surrounding towns. Past administrations increased fees, increased regulations, threatened condemnation, filed frivolous lawsuits and lacked negotiation skills.

I possess the leadership necessary to repair our relationships with the public, businesses and county agencies to make up for lost time to deliver services and progress for Vernon residents.

Negotiating a resolution for the Legends property will be at the forefront of my agenda, turning this negative into a positive for taxpayers.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

As a builder, I have worked with the county and state agencies that interact with local government, making me uniquely qualified to get results for Vernon.

I helped businesses establish here and I stand up for issues when residents call for support, such as lowering the VFW members sewer fees and speaking against cannabis in residential zones.

If voters are ready for a result-driven style of governing with one who has a career producing timely successful results, I am that choice!

ANTHONY ROSSI

Why are you running for mayor?

I’m running for mayor because, in the past decade or more, the Vernon taxpayers have been forgotten while making costly decisions.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) End the yearly tax reassessments and stabilize our taxes to a minimum by shifting the burden from the taxpayer to a self-sufficient government by reducing municipal spending and expanding our shared services.

2) Complete and resolve the sewer contract issues while adding new tax ratables to our sewer line.

3) Regain public trust by restoring good government and willingness to work with the taxpayers while establishing new ways to grow Vernon’s transparency.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I’m not a politician. I spent 25 years in the corporate technology sector as a global vice president for Citibank and JPMorgan Chase.

My extensive global management experience working in some of the most diverse, influential companies in the world, untangling extremely complex issues, combined with being a father of three who all graduated from the Vernon schools, also being a homeowner and former local business owner, gives me a unique perspective and a solid foundation to help guide Vernon toward a bright and prosperous future.

The problems we have today have been caused by the same former mayors, Harry Shortway and Sally Rinker, who are now seeking re-election.

Vernon can’t afford another four years of taxpayers being forgotten while funding more trails and pump tracks. It’s time Vernon changed its course and voted for someone new who had a proven track record of success.

HARRY SHORTWAY

Why are you running for mayor?

I am a lifelong public servant.

Vernon has witnessed financial and Town Center progress over the past eight years. I am the only candidate with the experience and leadership to continue this progress.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Property tax relief by developing the Town Center water and sewer infrastructure with federal funds. I know the system and financial obligations.

2) Collect millions of dollars from Legends owed to Vernon taxpayers.

3) Evaluate annual reassessment property tax program.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I have served as Vernon’s mayor, deputy mayor and council president. I am a tireless advocate for law enforcement, first-responders and the environmen,t leading the charge to stop the illegal landfill on Silver Spruce.

My team negotiated the 2019 agreement with Mountain Creek and avoided an additional $28 million tax burden on property owners. The agreement allows Mountain Creek to develop and pay their financial obligations.

Created or increased revenue, i.e. municipal recreation fee, hotel occupancy tax, vacant building registrations and in the near future the cannabis tax to control property taxes.

We repaired and improved township assets (township parks, municipal building, pumphouse 2) and increased the fund balance by millions of dollars.

Background and qualifications

I am a 32-year Vernon resident. I have served on the Recreation Committee, the Municipal Utilities Authority and the Board of Education and as a longtime lacrosse and football coach.

I will explore shared services with the Board of Education to improve cost-effectiveness.

During my 21-year career in law enforcement, I earned more than 70 commendations and valor awards.

I was honored as Sussex County 2019 Mayor of the Year, 2020 Hometown Hero, MADD Police Officer of the Year, twice NJ/NY Detective of the Month, and Upper Greenwood Lake Fire and First Aid Squad Police Officer of the Year.