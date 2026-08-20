Back-to-School Fair helps area families prepare for new year

Hundreds of parents and children attended a Back-to-School Fair hosted by the Journey Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency, where families received school supplies, connected with community resources and participated in activities ahead of the new academic year.

The event featured workshops, children’s activities, information from social service agencies and health care organizations, mobile gaming and other resources designed to help families prepare for the school year.

Children and families received new backpacks filled with school supplies and were treated to free pizza and snacks while local teen musician Sol Mars provided music. Transportation was provided by Stocker Bus Company.

“We are pleased to be able to help both parents and children to prepare for a successful school year at the annual Back-to-School Fair,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “We commend all of the social service agencies, health care organizations, businesses and volunteers who have taken the time to lend a helping hand to local families in need.”

In addition to games, refreshments and school supplies, the fair featured seminars on early childhood development questionnaires and introduced parents to services available through the Project Self-Sufficiency Career Center.

Families also learned about household safety and burn prevention from the Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center Burn Unit, toured a Newton Volunteer First Aid & Rescue Squad ambulance, played on the Triple A Mobile Gaming Truck and visited the Sussex County Library System’s bookmobile.