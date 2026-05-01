Family Expo connects Sussex County families with resources and services

Parents, caregivers and children attended a Family Expo hosted by the Journey Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency in Newton.

The event featured educational forums, interactive exhibits, dinner and activities for families. Attendees also received information about childhood development, while community agencies provided resources and support services. A gift card drawing, prizes and giveaways were among the highlights.

“The Family Expo offers a delightful experience for families, with hands-on exhibits that encourage participation and activities designed to educate as well as entertain,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “Because we also spotlight summer family activities, the Family Expo is a perfect opportunity to plan outings while connecting with other families.”

Participants explored “Dot,” the mobile library from the Sussex County Library System, and toured ambulances from the Newton Volunteer First Aid & Rescue Squad.

Numerous organizations were on hand to provide information, including Atlantic Health System, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern N.J., Family Promise of Sussex County, Ginnie’s House Children’s Advocacy Center, Sussex County YMCA and others.

Project Self-Sufficiency is located at 127 Mill St. in Newton. For more information about programs offered through the Journey Family Success Center, call 973-940-3500 or visit the organization’s website.