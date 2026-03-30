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Beemerville church hosts Easter egg hunt

Wantage. The Beemerville Presbyterian Church hosted an Easter egg hung on March 29.

Wantage /
| 30 Mar 2026 | 12:43
    <b>Children hunt for Easter eggs at Beemerville Presbyterian Church on March 29.</b>
    Children hunt for Easter eggs at Beemerville Presbyterian Church on March 29. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Sophia Mento of Wantage poses for a photo.</b>
    Sophia Mento of Wantage poses for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Jackie Day and Charlie Warnock of Wantage pose for a photo.</b>
    Jackie Day and Charlie Warnock of Wantage pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)