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Beemerville church hosts Easter egg hunt
Wantage. The Beemerville Presbyterian Church hosted an Easter egg hung on March 29.
maria kovic
Wantage
/
| 30 Mar 2026 | 12:43
Children hunt for Easter eggs at Beemerville Presbyterian Church on March 29.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Sophia Mento of Wantage poses for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Jackie Day and Charlie Warnock of Wantage pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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