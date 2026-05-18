Catalpa Ridge Farm to offer heirloom tomato plants

Gardeners looking to grow their own produce this season can visit the Sussex County Farmers Market at the Fairgrounds during Memorial Day weekend for a wide selection of locally grown plants from Catalpa Ridge Farm.

The market will take place May 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

Catalpa Ridge Farm, based in Wantage, will offer more than 80 varieties of heirloom, heritage and hybrid tomato plants, along with peppers, basil, herbs, eggplant, lettuce, chard, kale, onions, cucumbers, squash and zucchini.

Special sections will feature New Jersey heritage tomatoes, including Ramapo, Moreton, Rutgers and Rutgers 250 varieties, as well as Seeds from Italy transplants and container garden plants.

All plants available at the event are locally grown by Catalpa Ridge Farm.