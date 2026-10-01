Glen Meadow NJHS chapter earns national Chapter of Distinction award

The National Junior Honor Society has recognized the Glen Meadow Middle School chapter with a Chapter of Distinction award for its leadership, service and community involvement.

The chapter participated in roadside cleanups through Vernon’s Clean Communities Program, raised money for a local animal shelter through a student-led bake sale and honored fallen service members during an annual wreath-laying ceremony.

Members also supported the school store alongside the school’s ABA program, welcomed incoming students during sixth-grade orientation and organized school spirit activities and chapter committees.

“The NJHS Chapter of Distinction Award celebrates chapters that truly embody what the National Junior Honor Society stands for — students who don’t just excel academically but actively strengthen their communities,” National Principals Association CEO Ronn Nozoe said.

NJHS adviser McKenna Maroney said the recognition reflected the students’ work and commitment to their school and community.

“Receiving the Chapter of Distinction Award is an incredible honor and a proud moment for our entire NJHS chapter,” Maroney said. “Our students put so much heart into serving their school and community, and watching them grow as leaders throughout the year has been extremely rewarding.”

The Chapters of Distinction program recognizes NJHS chapters that demonstrate strong leadership, sound operations and commitment to the organization’s core principles. The designation recognizes chapters that meet essential standards and excel in areas including student governance and leadership development.