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Green Valley Farm hosts rodeo event

Sussex. Green Valley Farm hosted a “Got Rodeo” event on May 23.

Port Jervis /
| 25 May 2026 | 10:51
    <b>Ella Vivacqua of Port Jervis, N.Y., participates in a rodeo event.</b>
    Ella Vivacqua of Port Jervis, N.Y., participates in a rodeo event. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Nash Ruiz of Sussex andAmira Swailnieen of Vernon pose for a photo.</b>
    Nash Ruiz of Sussex andAmira Swailnieen of Vernon pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)