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Green Valley Farm hosts rodeo event
Sussex. Green Valley Farm hosted a “Got Rodeo” event on May 23.
maria kovic
Port Jervis
/
| 25 May 2026 | 10:51
Ella Vivacqua of Port Jervis, N.Y., participates in a rodeo event.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Nash Ruiz of Sussex andAmira Swailnieen of Vernon pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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