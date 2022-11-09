x
Incumbents returned to Vernon school board

Vernon /
| 09 Nov 2022 | 12:23
Kelly Mitchell 4,150
Elaine Colianni 2,683
Jennifer Pellet 3,129
Francis Pietrowski 1,085
Charles Cimaglia 2,875
Joseph Sweeney 4,659