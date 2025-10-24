Library offers guided book lists for young readers

Finding books by reading level just got easier at the Sussex County Library System.

Families and educators can now browse new librarian-curated book lists to find age-appropriate reading selections available at the library.

Guided Reading Levels, developed by Fountas and Pinnell, provide a system for matching children with books that support their developing reading skills. The system organizes books by lettered levels, helping children build confidence and comprehension without feeling overwhelmed.

“These lists make it easy for parents to find books that fit right where their child is as a reader,” Youth Services Coordinator Deborah Fagnan said. “It takes the guesswork out of picking a book and keeps reading fun instead of frustrating.”

The SCLS Guided Reading Book Lists were created using levels provided by Fountas and Pinnell, as well as from children’s publishers including ABDO Publishing, Capstone Press, Cavendish Square, Children’s Press, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Random House and Scholastic.