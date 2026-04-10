Lusscroft Farm photography competition invites entries

The Heritage and Agriculture Association is inviting photographers of all experience levels to participate in the annual Lusscroft Farm Photography Competition.

Participants may submit up to three photographs, one per category, capturing scenes that reflect the spirit of Lusscroft Farm. This year’s categories include Lusscroft Images, Domestic Animals, People and Portrait, Wildlife, Flowers, Monochrome, Architecture and General Student.

Entries must be the photographer’s original work and submitted mounted and matted in a clear protective bag. Frames are not permitted, and the maximum size, including the mat, is 16 by 20 inches.

The entry fee is $10 per photograph or three for $25. Winners in each category will receive a cash prize.

All submissions must be received by May 17. Entries can be dropped off at Sparta Photo & Video, Hamburg Supply Company or delivered directly to Lusscroft Farm, 50 Neilson Road, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that day.

Selected photographs will be displayed during the Lusscroft Farm Spring Fling on June 6.

Proceeds from the competition will support ongoing restoration efforts at the historic Lusscroft Farm. The event is presented by the Heritage and Agriculture Association Inc. in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Parks and Forestry.

For more information, including contest rules and entry forms, visit lusscroft.org or contact organizer Amanda Lindner by email at lusscroftfarm@gmail.com or by phone at 973-288-2760.