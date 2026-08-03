Miss Sandyston crowned Queen of the New Jersey State Fair

Miss Sandyston, Jordan Valleau, was crowned Queen of the New Jersey State Fair/Sussex County Farm and Horse Show after competing against 18 other municipal queens from throughout Sussex County.

Valleau, 19, will spend the coming year representing the fair at parades, community events and activities throughout the fairgrounds.

The judges narrowed the field from 19 contestants to six finalists. Each contestant was asked two questions: one prepared question related to the Future Farmer’s of America (FFA) and their rural community and the second impromptu question about the American250’s significance. The awards were for Queen of the Fair, First Runner-up, Second Runner-up and the People’s Choice Award.

In 2025, Valleau won the Distinguished Athlete award from the U.S. Marines. She is studying Public Health with the goal of “uplifting the country.”

The Runner-up was Miss Franklin Addison Smith, 17, a Criminal Justice Major who plans to go to law school after graduation. The second runner-up, Miss Frankford, Teagan Smith, 19, recently received an associate’s degree and will study Special Education at William Paterson University starting in the fall. She asked the audience to, “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”

The People’s Choice Award winner was Miss Vernon Evelyn Bernard, 17. She is an EMT for Vernon and is a volunteer at a local hospital Emergency Room. She aspires to become a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner.

Each of the four winners are also given cash awards. The Queen of the Fair receives $1,000; the first runner-up receives $600; the second runner-up receives $400; the People’s Choice Award recipient receives $100.

The coordinator for the Queen of the Fair, Ursula Leo, is a former fair Queen and former Queen of Green Township. She described her reign as an excellent and invaluable experience. She coordinates the contest so other young women can have the same experiences she had and give them the chance to make an impact in their communities. She described this year’s contestants as unusually accomplished with strong academic records and volunteerism.