Mountain Creek Oktoberfest returns with German food, music and fall fun

The sounds of polka music, the smell of German food and the spirit of fall will fill the grounds of Mountain Creek Resort this weekend as the annual Oktoberfest celebration returned to Vernon.

Visitors experienced 40 varieties of German and seasonal beers, along with ciders, seltzers and wine. A liquor biergarten also was available. Food offerings included large German pretzels, bratwurst, potato pancakes, roasted half chicken, Schweinshaxe, sauerbraten sandwiches and a selection of festival desserts.

Entertainment and activities were scheduled throughout the weekend. Sunday’s main-stage lineup included the John Steven’s Polka Band from noon to 2:45 p.m., Radio Revolution from 3 to 5 p.m., and The Benjamins from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

One of the popular attractions was the goat races.