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Mountain Creek Oktoberfest returns with German food, music and fall fun

Vernon. Mountain Creek Resort’s annual Oktoberfest returns Sept. 19-20 with German food and beverages, live music, games, rides and family activities in Vernon.

Vernon /
| 21 Sep 2026 | 12:47
    <b>Luke Pascarella of Millstone, Bobby Hunter of Monroe, Nolan Shade of Vernon and Nick Cavallero of Howell pose for a photo in costume.</b>
    Luke Pascarella of Millstone, Bobby Hunter of Monroe, Nolan Shade of Vernon and Nick Cavallero of Howell pose for a photo in costume. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Robin Henderson of Sparta poses for a photo.</b>
    Robin Henderson of Sparta poses for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Joey Esposito and Gabby DeFeo, both of Vernon pose for a photo.</b>
    Joey Esposito and Gabby DeFeo, both of Vernon pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

The sounds of polka music, the smell of German food and the spirit of fall will fill the grounds of Mountain Creek Resort this weekend as the annual Oktoberfest celebration returned to Vernon.

Visitors experienced 40 varieties of German and seasonal beers, along with ciders, seltzers and wine. A liquor biergarten also was available. Food offerings included large German pretzels, bratwurst, potato pancakes, roasted half chicken, Schweinshaxe, sauerbraten sandwiches and a selection of festival desserts.

Entertainment and activities were scheduled throughout the weekend. Sunday’s main-stage lineup included the John Steven’s Polka Band from noon to 2:45 p.m., Radio Revolution from 3 to 5 p.m., and The Benjamins from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

One of the popular attractions was the goat races.