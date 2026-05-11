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Mountain Creek hosts Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series

Vernon. The Monster Energy Pro Down Hill Series came to the Mountain Creek Bike Park from May 6-10.

Vernon /
| 11 May 2026 | 12:31
    <b>Luisa Leonard gets her bike's tires filled with air.</b>
    Luisa Leonard gets her bike's tires filled with air. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Josephine Aubin and Leah MaCartney, racing for Vampire Bikes, pose for a photo.</b>
    Josephine Aubin and Leah MaCartney, racing for Vampire Bikes, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Hanah Forsman poses next to her bike.</b>
    Hanah Forsman poses next to her bike. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)