Native plant talk, volunteer Garden Day set at Wallkill River Refuge

Spring gardeners are invited to the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, March 7, at 10:30 a.m. for a presentation on the benefits of native plants in creating attractive, low-maintenance landscapes.

Rutgers Environmental Steward Alison Rohde will discuss plant selections that support pollinators and other wildlife while enhancing residential yards. The free program will be held at 136 Owens Station Road in Sussex.

Rohde has been working with volunteers at the refuge to restore the pollinator garden at the Owens Station site. Known as the “Mugwort Mob,” the group removes invasive plants and replaces them with native flowering species that attract insects, birds and other wildlife.

The group will kick off the season with a Garden Weeding Party on Saturday, April 11. New volunteers are welcome and are encouraged to bring garden gloves and a favorite weeding tool. Refreshments will be provided.

More information about the volunteer effort will be available at the March 7 presentation.

Those interested may also contact the Friends of Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge by email at wallkillfriends@gmail.com, visit friendsofwallkillriver.org or check the organization’s Facebook page.