Norwescap Head Start sites earn Gold recognition for immunization campaign

Norwescap’s Hopatcong Head Start and Wantage Head Start/Early Head Start programs received Gold-level recognition in the New Jersey Hot Shots for Tots Immunization Campaign.

Newton Head Start also was recognized as part of the campaign, which ran from Jan. 26 through June 8 and included more than 30 awardees statewide.

The voluntary, point-based campaign is designed to help child care providers develop and implement practices that maintain or improve childhood immunization rates and promote collaboration among immunization partners.

Participating facilities earned points through activities such as attending an immunization workshop, participating in the New Jersey Immunization Information System and providing parents with information and resources about childhood vaccinations.

Each award recipient received a certificate from the New Jersey Department of Health recognizing its work.

“We are very excited to be recognized for our immunization campaign activities,” Norwescap CEO Mark Valli said. “This shows that our efforts are making a big difference in the community, that stressing to families the importance of staying up-to-date on vaccinations is being heard.”

Rebecca Land, health and nutrition manager for Head Start and Early Head Start, said Norwescap was proud of the work of its health specialists in promoting immunization best practices.

The New Jersey Department of Health announced the award recipients in an August release.

The department encourages families to remain current on recommended immunizations, including vaccines for COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. Families with questions about recommended vaccines, including dosage and timing, are encouraged to consult their child’s pediatrician.