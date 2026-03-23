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Pass It Along, Rebecca’s Homestead host volunteer day

Wantage. Rebecca’s Homestead hosted a volunteer day wit Pass It Along on March 21 in Wantage.

Wantage /
| 23 Mar 2026 | 10:53
    <b>Leeza Kaur of Pass It Along, Rebecca of Rebecca's Homestead and Theresa Senfelice cook for the volunteers.</b>
    Leeza Kaur of Pass It Along, Rebecca of Rebecca's Homestead and Theresa Senfelice cook for the volunteers.
    <b>Natalie Buccieri of Vernon works on the soil.</b>
    Natalie Buccieri of Vernon works on the soil. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Bob Martinelli of Morris Plains and Adam Elmers from Oak Ridge are shonw in a cart.</b>
    Bob Martinelli of Morris Plains and Adam Elmers from Oak Ridge are shonw in a cart. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Mikey Ferrara, Sr., and Mikey Ferrara, Jr. from Branchville take a break from working.</b>
    Mikey Ferrara, Sr., and Mikey Ferrara, Jr. from Branchville take a break from working. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)