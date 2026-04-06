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Pinwheel power

Vernon /
| 06 Apr 2026 | 11:33
    <b>The Vernon Township Woman's Club sponsored the April Pinwheel Project declaring that all children deserve a safe and happy childhood.</b>
    The Vernon Township Woman's Club sponsored the April Pinwheel Project declaring that all children deserve a safe and happy childhood. ( Photo: Janet Redyke)