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Pinwheel power
Janet Redyke
Vernon
/
| 06 Apr 2026 | 11:33
The Vernon Township Woman's Club sponsored the April Pinwheel Project declaring that all children deserve a safe and happy childhood.
(
Photo: Janet Redyke
)
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