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Project Help hosts fourth annual golf outing for veterans

Franklin. Project Help held its fourth annual Teeing Up for Veterans Golf Outing Oct. 1 at Black Bear Golf Club to raise money for local veterans and military families.

Parsippany /
| 02 Oct 2026 | 02:10
    Michael Diaz of Cedar Grove, Ian Wallace of Parsippany, Tom Worgul and Michael Lewis of Parsippany pose for a photo.
    Michael Diaz of Cedar Grove, Ian Wallace of Parsippany, Tom Worgul and Michael Lewis of Parsippany pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

Project Help held its fourth annual “Teeing Up for Veterans” Golf Outing Thursday, Oct. 1, at Black Bear Golf Club, raising support for local military families facing housing, financial and transitional hardships.

The event featured an 18-hole scramble, on-course skill contests, a buffet dinner and a silent auction. Golfers, sponsors and community members participated in the fundraiser.

During the evening program, Project Help highlighted five areas supported by its programs: safe housing, mental health, physical wellness, financial stability and professional growth.

As an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Project Help said 100% of its net proceeds go toward emergency assistance programs for local veterans.

“We are deeply grateful to our golfers, sponsors, and volunteers for standing with our heroes,” said Sandy Mitchell.

Tax-deductible donations can be made at Project Help or by calling 973-875-2068.