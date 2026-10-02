Project Help hosts fourth annual golf outing for veterans

Project Help held its fourth annual “Teeing Up for Veterans” Golf Outing Thursday, Oct. 1, at Black Bear Golf Club, raising support for local military families facing housing, financial and transitional hardships.

The event featured an 18-hole scramble, on-course skill contests, a buffet dinner and a silent auction. Golfers, sponsors and community members participated in the fundraiser.

During the evening program, Project Help highlighted five areas supported by its programs: safe housing, mental health, physical wellness, financial stability and professional growth.

As an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Project Help said 100% of its net proceeds go toward emergency assistance programs for local veterans.

“We are deeply grateful to our golfers, sponsors, and volunteers for standing with our heroes,” said Sandy Mitchell.