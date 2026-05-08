Project Self-Sufficiency invites parents to advisory board meeting

Local parents are invited to share concerns, challenges and ideas for future family programming during a Journey Family Success Center Parent Advisory Board meeting at Project Self-Sufficiency on Tuesday, May 12.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the agency’s headquarters, 127 Mill St., and will also be available virtually through Zoom.

Family Success Center staff members will discuss ways the organization can address issues facing local families and incorporate community feedback into future events and services.

Dinner and childcare will be provided for in-person attendees, and those attending their first Parent Advisory Board meeting will be eligible to receive a gift card. Advance registration is required for those attending in person.

Deborah Berry-Toon said parent feedback is essential to the organization’s efforts to support area families.

“The Family Success Center has supported Sussex County parents and children for many years, and we are looking forward to responding to the needs of area families and incorporating their suggestions into existing and new programs for the community,” Berry-Toon said.