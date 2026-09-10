Project Self-Sufficiency to offer workshops on childhood trauma, resilience

Project Self-Sufficiency will offer three free virtual workshops this fall focused on adverse childhood experiences, childhood trauma, prevention and building resilience in the community.

The “Connections Matter” workshop and discussion series will be offered virtually in English on Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. and in Spanish on Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. A third virtual presentation, “Understanding ACEs: Building Self-Healing Communities,” will be held Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

All three workshops will be hosted on Zoom and are open to the public. Participants can call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 to receive login information.

The Connections Matter curriculum encourages providers, parents and community members to build caring relationships that can strengthen resilience. Discussions will focus on understanding adverse childhood experiences, commonly known as ACEs, and how supportive relationships can help buffer the effects of childhood trauma.

The training is designed for parents and providers who raise or teach school-aged children.

The Understanding ACEs presentation will examine the neurological and biological effects of adversity on childhood development and how those experiences can affect health throughout a person’s lifetime. Parents, caregivers and community providers will learn about the effects of childhood trauma on social, emotional and cognitive development and discuss strategies for improving health and well-being.

ACEs generally fall into three categories: abuse, neglect and household dysfunction. They have been associated with behaviors and health problems that can persist into adulthood, including smoking, alcohol and drug use, absenteeism and physical inactivity. Such behaviors can contribute to physical and mental health problems, including diabetes, cancer and suicidal thoughts.

Project Self-Sufficiency said an estimated 67% of the population has experienced at least one adverse childhood experience.

The workshops will bring together professionals, providers and parents to increase awareness of the effects of childhood trauma on development, future victimization and perpetration of violence, and lifelong health and opportunity.

“Our goal is to help make our community a place in which every child can thrive by providing education and training on adverse childhood experiences and assuring safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments,” Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon said.

Berry-Toon said research in neuroscience, epigenetics and epidemiology has demonstrated the potential for protection, prevention and resilience-building strategies to improve health and reduce public and private costs.