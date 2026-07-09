SCARC breaks ground on new residential home in Lafayette

SCARC has broken ground on a new residential home in Lafayette that will expand housing opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Sussex County.

Board members, staff, supporters, project partners and community members gathered for the ceremony marking the start of construction on the community-based residence, which will provide a supportive living environment for future residents.

Representatives of Berardi Building Company, the project’s contractor, and Charles Schaffer & Associates LLC joined SCARC leadership for the groundbreaking.

The project is being financed entirely through SCARC’s own resources without the use of state or federal grants or other public funding.

”This groundbreaking is a testament to SCARC’s unwavering commitment to the people we serve and a continuation of our long history of developing properties throughout Sussex County and actively supporting the communities our clients call home,” Chief Executive Officer Megan MacMullin said.

MacMullin said the project reflects SCARC’s commitment to providing safe, welcoming homes where individuals with disabilities can live and thrive in their communities.

The residence is being designed as a modern, accessible home that will promote independence while allowing residents to remain connected to the Sussex County community.