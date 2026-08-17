SCCC, Sussex Tech strengthen high school-to-career pathways

Sussex County Community College and Sussex County Technical School are strengthening educational pathways designed to help students transition from high school to college and the workforce while building on career and technical skills they already have developed.

The two institutions have worked closely over the past year to create stronger pathways for Sussex Tech students who want to continue their education at SCCC. The effort is intended to make the transition to college more seamless while helping students build on their high school career and technical education.

A key part of the collaboration is aligning and scaffolding curriculum between the institutions. SCCC’s career and technical education programs each have an industry advisory board made up of employers and professionals in the industries served by the programs.

The advisory boards provide input on curriculum, equipment, technology, workforce needs, industry certifications, student skills and other areas of program development. That feedback is being used to identify opportunities to better align Sussex Tech programs with corresponding programs at SCCC.

“Students should not have to start over when they move from high school into college,” SCCC President Cory Homer said. “Our goal is to build clear, intentional pathways that allow students to take the knowledge and technical skills they develop at Sussex Tech and continue building upon them at Sussex County Community College.”

Homer said the partnership, along with input from industry advisory boards, the Chamber of Commerce and the Workforce Development Board, will help ensure programs reflect employer needs and prepare students for their next steps.

The collaboration comes as employers throughout Sussex County and the surrounding region seek qualified workers in healthcare, skilled trades, advanced manufacturing, public safety, technology, construction and other high-demand fields.

By coordinating curricula and identifying opportunities for students to earn college credit, credentials or advanced standing, the institutions aim to help students save time and money while moving more quickly toward their educational and career goals.

“Sussex County Technical School and Sussex County Community College share a common mission: preparing students for successful careers and giving them opportunities to continue their education,” said Christopher Carruba, interim superintendent of Sussex Tech. “The work we have done over the past year is helping us create stronger connections between our programs and ensuring that students have opportunities available to them after graduation.”