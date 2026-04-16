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SCCC, William Paterson University sign transfer agreement

Newton. A new agreement between Sussex County Community College and William Paterson University creates streamlined transfer pathways across more than 35 programs to help students complete bachelor’s degrees more efficiently.

Sussex County /
| 16 Apr 2026 | 03:05
    Standing, Dr. Wartyna Davis, WPU Dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Dr. Anthony Bowrin, WPU Dean of the Cotsakos College of Business; Nancy Gallo, SCCC Associate Vice-President of Academic Affairs; Dr. Josh Powers, WPU Provost; Dr. Djanna Hill, WPU Associate Dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; and Dr. Venkat Sharma, WPU Dean of the College of Science and Health; seated: Dr. Cory Homer, SCCC President, and Dr. Richard Helldobler, WPU President.
    Standing, Dr. Wartyna Davis, WPU Dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Dr. Anthony Bowrin, WPU Dean of the Cotsakos College of Business; Nancy Gallo, SCCC Associate Vice-President of Academic Affairs; Dr. Josh Powers, WPU Provost; Dr. Djanna Hill, WPU Associate Dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; and Dr. Venkat Sharma, WPU Dean of the College of Science and Health; seated: Dr. Cory Homer, SCCC President, and Dr. Richard Helldobler, WPU President. ( Photo submitted)

Sussex County Community College announced April 8 that it has signed an articulation agreement with William Paterson University, creating streamlined transfer pathways across more than 35 academic programs.

The partnership is designed to simplify the transfer process for SCCC graduates by ensuring credits earned at the two-year college apply directly toward bachelor’s degree programs at William Paterson. College officials said the agreement aligns curricula and advising practices to improve access and affordability for students pursuing four-year degrees.

“This agreement represents a significant step forward in our commitment to student success,” SCCC President Cory Homer said. “By creating clear, streamlined pathways to William Paterson University, we are making it easier than ever for our students to transfer, stay on track, and complete their degrees in a timely and affordable manner.”

Programs covered under the agreement span multiple disciplines, including business, education, criminal justice, liberal arts and STEM fields. Students will have access to coordinated academic advising and, in many cases, guaranteed transfer options.

Homer also credited Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs Nancy Gallo for her role in developing the partnership.

College officials said the agreement reflects a shared effort between the institutions to expand educational access and support student achievement.

Students seeking more information about transfer opportunities can contact the SCCC Student Success Center.