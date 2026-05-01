SCMUA hosts 19th annual Earth Day event for area students

The Sussex County Municipal Utilities Authority hosted its 19th annual Earth Day Celebration on April 22 at its landfill and recycling center in Lafayette Township.

A total of 258 students from schools across Sussex County participated in the event, including Hardyston Elementary School, Halsted Middle School, Sandyston-Walpack Consolidated School, McKeown Elementary School, Ogdensburg Elementary School and Fields of Green Montessori School.

Students rotated through eight interactive stations covering topics such as recycling, landfill construction, wastewater management, nonpoint source pollution, aquatic insects, pollinator planting and Leave No Trace principles in New Jersey state parks.

The stations were led by SCMUA recycling and wastewater staff, the SCMUA-Wallkill River Watershed Management Group, Sussex County Clean Communities, ARM Group, the AmeriCorps NJ Watershed Ambassador Program, Stokes State Forest and the Rutgers Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners’ Program.

Sammy the Safety Seagull, the SCMUA mascot, also made an appearance.

Elementary schools interested in participating in the 2027 Earth Day event are encouraged to contact the SCMUA to be placed on a waitlist.