Seven students selected for Youth Tour trip

Seven local students have been selected by Sussex Rural Electric Cooperative to participate in the 2026 Youth Tour, a national program sponsored by rural electric cooperatives that brings high school juniors to Washington, D.C., each summer.

The weeklong, all-expenses-paid trip allows students to visit monuments, museums and memorials, meet elected officials and congressional staff, and connect with peers from across the country.

Sussex REC is the only rural electric cooperative in New Jersey and joins cooperatives nationwide in sponsoring the annual program, which hosts more than 1,800 students each year.

The students and their families attended a Youth Tour Pizza Party on May 26, where they reviewed travel plans and trip guidelines with cooperative representatives.

The 2026 Youth Tour will take place June 15-20. New Jersey participants will be chaperoned by Claudia Raffay and Steve Sokolowski. They will travel with a delegation of 82 students from Pennsylvania.

Students interested in participating in future Youth Tour programs must be high school juniors living in homes served by Sussex REC. Applications for the 2027 trip will be available this fall and close in early February.