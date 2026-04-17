Sussex commissioners honor longtime employee

The Sussex County Board of County Commissioners recognized a longtime county employee and issued two proclamations during its April 8 meeting.

Commissioners honored Ernest “Ernie” Katzenstein for 52 years of service with the county’s Division of Public Works, where he served for decades, including as a road repairer supervisor. Commissioner Henderson presented a certificate of recognition, which Katzenstein accepted during the meeting.

“Fifty-two years is a long time to work for the county. We truly appreciate you, Ernie,” County Administrator Jill Space said.

The board also issued proclamations designating April as Child Abuse Awareness Month and Autism Awareness Month.

The child abuse awareness proclamation was presented to Andrea Ryker of Ginnie’s House, while the autism awareness proclamation was presented to Autism Ambassador John Richardson IV.

Commissioner David Silverthorne emphasized the need for continued education and support for individuals with autism.

“Autism is a pervasive developmental disorder that affects not only Sussex County but the entire nation,” Silverthorne said. “We must ensure that individuals with autism can live fulfilling and meaningful lives.”

Space also highlighted the importance of protecting vulnerable children and supporting prevention efforts.

“As a mother and grandmother, I cannot imagine how anyone could neglect or harm a child,” she said. “That is why it is so important that we continue to raise awareness and support efforts to protect vulnerable children and assist those in need.”

Officials encouraged residents to learn more about autism resources through Autism New Jersey and about services for abused and neglected children through Ginnie’s House.