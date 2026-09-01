Sussex County announces essay contest for military veterans salute

Sussex County students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades are invited to participate in an essay contest honoring local military veterans ahead of the county’s annual Salute to Military Veterans.

The Sussex County Board of County Commissioners, Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services and Sussex County Veterans Committee will host the Salute to Military Veterans parade Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

The annual patriotic essay contest is designed to commemorate the event while encouraging students to learn about and show appreciation for the contributions and sacrifices of military veterans. Essays from homeschooled students also will be accepted.

The contest topic is: “Why Are We Saluting Sussex County Military Veterans?”

Essays must be 200 words or fewer and written by the student on a volunteer basis. Entries must be submitted to the Sussex County Division of Senior Services, One Spring St., Newton, NJ 07860, by Oct. 1.

Each entry must include the student’s school name and grade, as well as the student’s name, address and phone number and the name and phone number of a school point of contact.

Members of the Sussex County Veterans Committee will review and judge the entries. Two winners will be selected and invited to read their essays during the Nov. 1 Veterans Salute. Each winner will receive $200.

Permission to publish the winning essays is required. Contest winners, their parents and their schools will be contacted by the contest chair once the judging is complete.