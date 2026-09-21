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Sussex County Day brings families to fairgrounds for community celebration

Augusta. Sussex County Day drew residents and visitors to the Sussex County Fairgrounds on Sept. 20 for free family activities, live entertainment, food and a traveling RevolutionNJ exhibit commemorating America’s 250th anniversary.

Sussex County /
| 21 Sep 2026 | 12:22
    <b>Trevor Current of Life in Sussex poses for a photo.</b>
    Trevor Current of "Life in Sussex" poses for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Courtney Breuer of Batter Together K9's poses with Nala.</b>
    Courtney Breuer of "Batter Together K9's poses with Nala.
    <b>Juniper Haber of Byram poses in front of an inflatable.</b>
    Juniper Haber of Byram poses in front of an inflatable. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Mikaelyn Walsh represented 4-H.</b>
    Mikaelyn Walsh represented 4-H. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Greg Wexler and Group Commander Keith Ackerman of Guard of Honor pose for a photo.</b>
    Greg Wexler and Group Commander Keith Ackerman of Guard of Honor pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

Sussex County residents and visitors gathered Sunday, Sept. 20, for Sussex County Day 2026, a daylong community celebration held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

A featured attraction was RevolutionNJ’s traveling exhibit, “Revolutionary Lives: Living the American Experiment Then and Now,” presented as part of the commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary.

The day also featured live music, magic show.

Families had plenty of activities to choose from, including the Newton Medical Center Teddy Bear Clinic, inflatables, the Sussex County YMCA obstacle course and a scavenger hunt. Children could also visit first responder vehicles and fire trucks, experience the Thorlabs Mobile Photonics Lab and receive free bicycle helmets through Avenues in Motion.

Food and refreshments were available throughout the event, with local food trucks and a beer and wine garden hosted by the Frankford Fire Department.