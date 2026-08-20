Sussex County Library System celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month

The Sussex County Library System is celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month in September by offering residents two chances to win prizes when they get, use or share their library cards.

Residents who get, use or renew a Sussex County Library System card during September will automatically be entered to win a library swag bundle that includes a lunch box, umbrella, 40-ounce travel tumbler with straw and tote. One winner will be selected at each participating branch.

Residents also can participate in a Refer-a-Friend promotion. Participants can pick up a referral sheet at an SCLS branch or on the Dot Mobile Library. Both the referring person and new cardholder must complete the form and return it to an SCLS branch or mobile library by Sept. 30.

Those who participate will be entered to win a grand prize for each person consisting of gift cards with a combined value of $75 for area food and entertainment.

An SCLS library card provides access to more than books, including free workshops and events, downloadable audiobooks, streaming movies, online learning and borrowing opportunities for museum passes, cake pans, Wi-Fi hotspots and other items.

Library cards are available to people who live, work or attend school in Sussex County, except Sparta. To obtain a card, visit an SCLS branch or the Dot Mobile Library with proof of residency or employment, or apply online at sussexcountylibrary.org.