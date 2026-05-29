Sussex County Library System launches ‘Unearth a Story’ summer reading program

The Sussex County Library System is inviting residents of all ages to participate in its 2026 Summer Reading Program, “Unearth a Story,” running June 25 through July 25.

Participants can read books, audiobooks, graphic novels or magazines to earn raffle tickets for prizes.

The program will begin with several kickoff events:

“Creating with Clay,” 1 p.m. June 25 at the Franklin Branch Library, 103 Main St., Franklin

Brian Richards Magic Show, 12:30 p.m. June 26 at the Sussex-Wantage Branch Library, 69 County Route 639, Wantage, and 2:30 p.m. at the Dorothy Henry Branch Library, 66 Route 94, Vernon

Dinosaurs Arise, 10 a.m. June 27 at the Main Library of the Sussex County Library System, 125 Morris Turnpike, Frankford, and 1 p.m. at the Louise Childs Branch Library, 21 Stanhope Sparta Road, Stanhope

Throughout the summer, branches will offer programs for children, teens and adults, including storytimes, STEM activities, crafts, art classes, movies, book clubs and workshops focused on local history, geology and healthy living.

Families are also encouraged to participate in the Stomp Out Hunger Challenge by donating food items at participating library branches. Participants who collect stamps from all five branches will qualify for a special prize.

All programs and events are free and open to the public. Children and teens can earn weekly prizes and raffle entries throughout the program. Prize winners must have a Sussex County Library System card.