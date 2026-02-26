x
Sussex County Library System to host New Jersey Makers Day events

Newton. The Sussex County Library System will celebrate New Jersey Makers Day on March 20-21 with free, hands-on STEM and craft activities for all ages at its branch locations.

| 26 Feb 2026 | 12:25

    Makers, tinkerers and DIY crafters of all ages are invited to the Sussex County Library System for New Jersey Makers Day.

    The annual statewide celebration highlights creativity, innovation and hands-on learning. Events will be held at SCLS branches Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21.

    NJ Makers Day at SCLS offers community members the opportunity to explore STEM and maker culture through interactive activities, including jewelry making, seed kits, painting, cooking, block printing, an egg drop challenge, STEM projects and take-and-make craft stations.

    Whether a seasoned maker or a curious beginner, participants can find activities for all skill levels.

    For more information or to register, visit sussexcountylibrary.org/events or contact a local SCLS branch. All SCLS events are free and open to the public.