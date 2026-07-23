Sussex County Library to host first Repair Café, seeks volunteers

The Sussex County Library System will host its first Repair Café on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Sussex-Wantage Branch.

The free event is part of an international initiative that encourages people to repair household items rather than discard them. Skilled volunteers will help participants troubleshoot and repair broken items while sharing practical repair skills.

”By bringing people together to repair instead of replace, we’re helping create a more sustainable community while reinforcing the library’s role as a place where neighbors learn from one another,” Assistant Director Ellen Callanan said. “We’re excited to see our community come together to make this first Repair Café a success.”

The library system is seeking volunteer repair coaches and organizations willing to donate supplies and materials for the event.

Volunteers with experience repairing small appliances, clothing and textiles, bicycles, furniture and wooden items, jewelry, or sharpening tools are encouraged to participate.

Those interested in volunteering, donating materials or learning more about the event can email repaircafe@sussexcountylibrary.org or visit the Sussex County Library System events calendar.

The Repair Café movement began in Amsterdam in 2009 when journalist and publicist Martine Postma organized the first event. She later founded the Repair Café International Foundation to help communities establish similar events around the world.