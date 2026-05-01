Sussex County to hold public hearing on senior services plan

The Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services, will hold its annual public hearing June 4 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Sparta Senior Center in Sparta.

The hearing, hosted in partnership with the division’s advisory council, will gather public input on the proposed 2027 Area Plan Update, which helps secure funding for county programs under the Older Americans Act of 1965.

Officials will present an overview of the planning and contracting process, along with information about currently funded services. Representatives from service agencies will also be available to answer questions. Attendees will have an opportunity to comment on the needs of older adults in Sussex County.

A copy of the 2026-28 Area Plan Contract, including funded services, is available on the county website.

Residents who wish to testify or submit written comments must contact the Division of Senior Services by May 29. Transportation assistance is available through Sussex County Skylands Ride; reservations must be made by May 28.