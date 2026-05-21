Sussex County to host America 250 celebration at fairgrounds

Sussex County will host a celebration marking 250 years of American freedom, democracy and resilience on June 7 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

The event will run from 3 to 9 p.m. and feature free admission and parking, family games, a petting zoo and live entertainment.

Food vendors also will be on site offering a variety of food and treats.

Organizers said the event is intended to honor the nation’s history while inspiring future generations to appreciate American values.

The Sussex County Fairgrounds are located at 37 Plains Road in Augusta.