Tamerlaine Sanctuary provides refuge for hundreds of rescued animals

Old MacDonald had a farm, that we all know. But he never has such a unique farm as this.

Tamerlaine Sanctuary and Preserve provides exceptional care and rehabilitation for neglected, abused and abandoned animals.

Currently, the sanctuary cares for approximately 250 animals who now enjoy a safe and tranquil lifestyle.

Founded in 2014 by owners Peter Nussbaum and Gabrielle Stubbert, Tamerlaine is a historic 336-acre property that dates back to 1774. The property actually served as a stop on the Underground Railroad.

It is proudly the only animal sanctuary in New Jersey to be accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries.

Gabrielle is the voice for the lively commercials aired on local radio stations.

She announces, “have you ever kissed a cow or given a belly rub to a ginormous pig?”

Tours are offered every Saturday and Sunday at noon to fulfill the kissing and the belly rubbing. Peter leads tours with professionalism and humor revealing neat animal educational facts as well as the special history of the animals.

“Pot belly pigs are the No. 1 surrendered pet,” Peter stated. “Contrary to what you would believe, pigs are the cleanest type of farm animal,” he added.

Peter also delivered short bios of the animals. Arturo the steer came from an abusive situation in Long Island. Pecan the pig was lovingly raised by a Rutgers student, then as an adult pig was slated for the slaughterhouse.

The student went to the auction saved Pecan and had the 800-pound porker enjoy the compassion of living at Tamerlaine Sanctuary. Elvis the goat will playfully follow the tour groups.

Tamerlaine Sanctuary is located in the beautiful countryside of Sussex County- 141 Clove Road in Montague, N.J.