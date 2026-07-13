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Van Bunschooten Museum hosts Christmas in July
Wantage. The Van Bunschooten Museum in Wantage will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with a special Christmas in July weekend hosted by the DAR.
maria kovic
Wantage
/
| 13 Jul 2026 | 11:57
Elizabeth Manzi is shown in costume.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Reagan Ziccardi shows an 18th century dress.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Heath Ziccardi shows what soldiers ate during the Revolutionary War.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Barry YOung of Wantage shows off his purchase.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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Residents visit the DAR Elias Van Bunschooten Museum in Wantage on Saturday, Nov. 9 to see what life was like on a rural farm at harvest time in the 18th and 19th centuries. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
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The Ziccardi brothers August, 11, and Heath, 10, by a cobbler’s bench with tools and old shoes in the DAR Van Bunschooten Museum in Wantage. (Photos by Theresa Esposito)
A trip back in time
Maria, Brislin and Alexander Lagunes of Sussex pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Sussex County celebrates America’s 250th anniversary
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