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Van Bunschooten Museum hosts Christmas in July

Wantage. The Van Bunschooten Museum in Wantage will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with a special Christmas in July weekend hosted by the DAR.

Wantage /
| 13 Jul 2026 | 11:57
    <b>Elizabeth Manzi is shown in costume.</b>
    Elizabeth Manzi is shown in costume. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Reagan Ziccardi shows an 18th century dress.</b>
    Reagan Ziccardi shows an 18th century dress. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Heath Ziccardi shows what soldiers ate during the Revolutionary War.</b>
    Heath Ziccardi shows what soldiers ate during the Revolutionary War. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Barry YOung of Wantage shows off his purchase.</b>
    Barry YOung of Wantage shows off his purchase. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)