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Vernon FD hosts fishing derby

Vernon. The Vernon Fire Dept. hosted a fishing derby on April 26.

Vernon /
| 27 Apr 2026 | 12:21
    <b>Ames Ituassu of Vernon fishes.</b>
    Ames Ituassu of Vernon fishes. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Wyat Maring of Vernon fishes.</b>
    Wyat Maring of Vernon fishes. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>James and Jamie Wakkile of Vernon are shown fishing.</b>
    James and Jamie Wakkile of Vernon are shown fishing. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Charleigh Oneglia of Vernon fishes.</b>
    Charleigh Oneglia of Vernon fishes. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)