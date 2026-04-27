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Vernon FD hosts fishing derby
Vernon. The Vernon Fire Dept. hosted a fishing derby on April 26.
maria kovic
Vernon
/
| 27 Apr 2026 | 12:21
Ames Ituassu of Vernon fishes.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Wyat Maring of Vernon fishes.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
James and Jamie Wakkile of Vernon are shown fishing.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Charleigh Oneglia of Vernon fishes.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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