x
Vernon recreation hosts snowshoe 5K

Vernon. Many turned out for Vernon Township’s annual 5K snowshoe on Jan. 31.

Vernon /
| 02 Feb 2026 | 11:19
    Snowshoers are ready at the start of the event. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    The event is kicked off by The Abominable Snowman. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Cecilia Huddy of Fredon, Megan Morgan of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and Pamela Celantano of Blairstown are shown before the start. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)