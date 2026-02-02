Home
Home
News
Local News
Vernon recreation hosts snowshoe 5K
Vernon. Many turned out for Vernon Township’s annual 5K snowshoe on Jan. 31.
maria kovic
Vernon
/
| 02 Feb 2026 | 11:19
Snowshoers are ready at the start of the event.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
The event is kicked off by The Abominable Snowman.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Cecilia Huddy of Fredon, Megan Morgan of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and Pamela Celantano of Blairstown are shown before the start.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
