Vernon schools open kindergarten registration for 2026-27 school year

The Vernon Township School District announced that kindergarten registration for the 2026-27 school year will open Feb. 2, 2026.

Parents and guardians may register their child online through the district website at vtsd.com by selecting the “Registration” tab. Children must be 5 years old on or before Oct. 1, 2026. Registration will remain open on an ongoing basis.

Students currently attending preschool at Walnut Ridge will automatically roll over into the next grade level and do not need to re-register.

All new registrations must be completed online through the district registration portal. Paperwork should not be dropped off at school buildings. Questions may be directed to register@vtsd.com.

Incoming kindergarten students who did not attend Walnut Ridge preschool are required to complete Dial 4 placement testing. Appointments may be scheduled by calling Mrs. Donovan at 973-764-4390. Testing will begin in April 2026 and continue throughout the summer.

Additional dates include the start of Dial 4 testing in April 2026 and a Cedar Mountain Primary School open house scheduled for Aug. 20, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon.