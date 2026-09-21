Vernon Street Fair returns with vendors, entertainment and family activities

Vernon Township celebrated the return of its annual Street Fair , Saturday, Sept. 19, on Main Street, behind the Vernon Township Firehouse.

The free community event brought together local vendors, artisans and nonprofit organizations, offering residents and visitors an afternoon of shopping, food, entertainment and family activities.

Food trucks, drink stands and treat vendors were on hand, while entertainment included music and karaoke with DJ Andy, performances by UMAC, and a magic and comedy show featuring Tommy Knucklehead.

Families enjoyed a variety of activities, including a free bounce house, petting zoo, face painting and a charity dunk tank. Children also had opportunities to take photos with superheroes and princesses.

Community members took part in contests as well, including a karaoke contest and an apple pie eating contest.