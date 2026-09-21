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Vernon Street Fair returns with vendors, entertainment and family activities

Vernon. The 12th annual Vernon Street Fair brought vendors, live entertainment, food and family activities to Main Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Main Street /
| 21 Sep 2026 | 12:37
    <b>Wesly Trezza of Vernon had his face painted.</b>
    Wesly Trezza of Vernon had his face painted. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Maya Pelak, Karlly Hague, Emma Paton and Nevina Clifton from Vernon High School pose for a photo.</b>
    Maya Pelak, Karlly Hague, Emma Paton and Nevina Clifton from Vernon High School pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Dante, Erika, Josh and Autumn Kane of Highland Lakes pose for a photo.</b>
    Dante, Erika, Josh and Autumn Kane of Highland Lakes pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>A cowboy sings during the karaoke competition.</b>
    A cowboy sings during the karaoke competition. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

Vernon Township celebrated the return of its annual Street Fair , Saturday, Sept. 19, on Main Street, behind the Vernon Township Firehouse.

The free community event brought together local vendors, artisans and nonprofit organizations, offering residents and visitors an afternoon of shopping, food, entertainment and family activities.

Food trucks, drink stands and treat vendors were on hand, while entertainment included music and karaoke with DJ Andy, performances by UMAC, and a magic and comedy show featuring Tommy Knucklehead.

Families enjoyed a variety of activities, including a free bounce house, petting zoo, face painting and a charity dunk tank. Children also had opportunities to take photos with superheroes and princesses.

Community members took part in contests as well, including a karaoke contest and an apple pie eating contest.