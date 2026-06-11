VTSD honors retirees, employees marking 25 years of service

The Vernon Township Board of Education recognized employees celebrating 25 years of service and honored retiring staff members during its most recent meeting.

Board President Jennifer Pellet said the recognitions highlighted the dedication and commitment of employees who have helped shape the district and community.

The board honored three employees who reached 25 years of service during the 2025-26 school year: Dhalma Donovan, secretary at Cedar Mountain Primary School; Kevin LePera, custodian at Cedar Mountain Primary School; and Hollyce Schoepp, district supervisor of STEM at Vernon Township High School.

”Twenty-five years represents thousands of early mornings, countless changes in curriculum, evolving technology, and a generation of Vernon students who have grown up under their care and guidance,” Superintendent Eveny de Mendez said. “To achieve 25 years in public education requires far more than longevity. It demands passion, patience, and a deep commitment to the families of our community.”

The board also recognized 14 staff members who are retiring at the conclusion of the school year.

Those attending the meeting included Marianne Amato, Bonnie Henry, Sharon Kenerson, Theresa Sabia, Annmarie Sweeney, Judith Ventrone and Anna Marie Worgul.

Retirees who were unable to attend included Cathy Bruning, Karen Erickson, Bernadette Filardi, Katherine Kaiser, Bobbi Poyneer, Patricia Soriano-Bunger and Janice Vaszlavik.

District officials said the retirees’ collective years of service have had a lasting impact on students, families and the Vernon community.

”A school district is only as strong as the people who dedicate their lives to it,” de Mendez said. “Through changing times and countless school years, these retirees have remained a steady guiding force for our students.”

The district extended its congratulations and appreciation to all honorees for their service and contributions to Vernon Township schools.