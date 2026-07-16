Wallkill River refuge to host Bat Night

The Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge will host a free Bat Night program on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the refuge, 136 Owens Station Road, Sussex.

The program will begin with an indoor presentation about bats found in the region, including migratory species, followed by an outdoor session where participants can listen for bats using an echolocation device.

The presentation will be led by Marie Springer, who has been a bat permit holder for 17 years.

Guests are encouraged to bring headlamps or flashlights and may want to use insect repellent if mosquitoes are present.

A rain date is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8.