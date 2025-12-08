Wantage church hosts 15th annual Christmas Day dinner

The public is invited to the 15th annual Christmas Day dinner at the Wantage United Methodist Church,199 Libertyville Road in Wantage.

A traditional turkey dinner will be served, with lasagna offered as an alternative. Children’s options will include chicken nuggets and macaroni and cheese.

Dinner will be served from 1 to 4 p.m., with available seating times at 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3 and 3:30 p.m.

Reservations are required. To reserve a time, call the church at 973-875-4488 and leave your name, phone number, number of guests, preferred meal and desired seating time. Return calls will be made only if additional information is needed.

Pickup and free delivery within the Wantage/Sussex area will be available.