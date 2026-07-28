Wantage man dies in ATV crash

Maddox A. Farber, a 20-year-old Wantage resident, died Monday, July 20, after he lost control of the ATV he was driving on Brink Road in Wantage, according to state police.

“Troopers responded to an ATV crash at 7:48 p.m. to 30 Brink Road in Wantage Township,” said New Jersey State Police Public Information Officer Caitlin Brennan July 27. “Based on preliminary investigation, [Farber] was operating a Polaris ATV north on Brink, when Faber lost directional control of the ATV, left the roadway to the left, and overturned. As a result of the crash, Farber was ejected and sustained fatal injuries.”

Brennan said the crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is available at this time.

“Wantage Township is saddened by the loss of a young adult on Brink Road;” said Wantage Township Administrator Michael Restel. Like Brennan, he added the matter is still under investigation by state police.