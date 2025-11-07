Woodturning art displayed at Sussex-Wantage Library

The Sussex-Wantage Branch Library, located at 69 County Road 639 in Wantage, is featuring a unique woodturning art display throughout November.

Members of the Water Gap Woodturners Club are showcasing their handcrafted pieces in the library’s Barbara Young Display Case. Founded in 2008, the Water Gap Woodturners is an affiliate club of the American Association of Woodturners and Peters Valley School of Craft.

The club focuses on education and skill building through design and technique demonstrations, mentoring, show-and-tell sessions and one-on-one instruction. The group meets on the first Wednesday of each month.

Residents are invited to stop by the library this month to view the exhibit. More information about the club is available at www.watergapwoodturners.com.