Bobby Leach named new SCCC head football coach

Sussex County Community College has named Bobby Leach its new head football coach, bringing a longtime Sussex County coach with decades of experience and deep local ties to the Skylanders program.

Leach began his coaching career in 1998 as an assistant at Hopatcong High School, where he served for three seasons. A former student-athlete at Delaware Valley College, he later returned there as an assistant coach for six years, helping recruit and develop players as part of a staff that produced a winning season.

His high school coaching career continued at Wallkill Valley Regional High School from 2007 to 2010 before he became head coach at Sussex County Technical School from 2010 to 2016. In 2015, he led Tech to its first state playoff appearance in school history. Leach returned to Wallkill Valley as head coach from 2017 to 2023.

Leach describes his coaching philosophy as “old school,” emphasizing effort, accountability and work ethic.

“It doesn’t take talent to work hard,” Leach said. “You just need to give your best every day. Hard work and commitment are the foundation of everything we do.”

Athletic Director Mark Poltersdorf said the hire reflects the college’s commitment to building a program rooted in the local community.

“This coach understands Sussex County, understands our student-athletes, and understands what it takes to build a program the right way,” Poltersdorf said. “His experience, leadership, and emphasis on accountability and academics make him the right fit for SCCC and for the future of Skylanders football.”

Local recruiting is central to Leach’s vision. He said his priority is creating opportunities for Sussex County athletes to play close to home while continuing to attract interest from outside the area.

“We can sustain and grow this program by giving county kids an opportunity to play close to home,” he said.

Leach said his goals include building a competitive team, establishing a strong culture and emphasizing year-round recruiting, communication and discipline. Academic success will remain a priority, supported by a dedicated academic adviser and expectations for attendance, study hall and grades.

“The goal is to get an education first and play football second,” he said.

Leach said he hopes players leave the program with life skills that extend beyond football, including commitment, responsibility and mental toughness.